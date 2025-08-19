NHL Rumors: What is the Most Logical Landing Spot for Mason McTavish?

The lull of the NHL Offseason continues to drag on. There are still some notable restricted free agents that have yet to sign contracts, including Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, Marco Rossi of the Minnesota Wild, and Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks.

There is a sense that the longer this drags on, the optics will appear that McTavish is not a Pat Verbeek guy. This was similar to Trevor Zegras before he was traded this summer to the Philadelphia Flyers. Zegras, along with Jamie Drysdale, didn’t sign their bridge deals until right before the season. There is a sense that could be the case as McTavish is uncertain of his role inside Joel Quenneville’s system.

But there is a lot of talk despite the lack of movement that Mason McTavish could be traded. However, Verbeek does not want to move him unless the price is right. If you recall, Verbeek believes his Ducks team is a playoff team this year. But continuing to trade away young, talented players in favour of veterans may not be how the Ducks get back to the playoffs. However, that is another topic for another day.

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet looked at six potential destinations for Mason McTavish and whether or not these teams would be fits for a player of his ilk. Most scouts project McTavish to be a 2C, and half the league is looking for a 2C, so why would the Ducks give him up?

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and Possible Landing Sports for Mason McTavish

Before looking at the teams, all of them are good fits, but which teams make the most sense and have the potential pieces for a trade actually to happen?

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings make sense, as Jimmy Murphy of RG Media pointed out a couple of weeks ago, the relationship between Steve Yzerman and Pat Verbeek would play a role in a potential trade. Not to mention, the two clubs just made a trade that saw John Gibson go from Anaheim to Detroit. But what does Detroit have that Anaheim would want? Marco Kasper is a non-starter, and so is Axel Sandin Pellikka. Detroit is looking to find balance in their lineup, and Kasper can play center on line two or with Dylan Larkin on line one. Not to mention Sandin Pellikka is a future piece on the blueline for Detroit and could be ready to play in the NHL next year.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are an interesting team because they need a second-line center to play with Nikolaj Ehlers. The Hurricanes might have the pieces to make a trade happen. GM Eric Tulsky could use someone like Seth Jarvis to get the deal done. He isn’t afraid to move players. Just look at what he did when he acquired Mikko Rantanen, and he turned that into Logan Stankoven. Jarvis doesn’t have trade protection, which is why, as NHLRumors.com mentioned, Jarvis could be moved in a Nazem Kadri deal.

Do Any of the Trade Destinations for Nazem Kadri Make Sense?

Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames

These two teams are lumped together because they are in the same division as the Anaheim Ducks. The divisional prices are high, ask the New Jersey Devils when it comes to Rickard Rakell. The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames both need 2Cs.

Both the Flames and Canucks want to get back to the playoffs, especially the Flames, who missed the playoffs with 96 points. Neither one wants to be looking for multiple centers when they only need one. The Canucks aren’t going to move Tom Willander or Jonathan Lekkerimäki. Is there a rostered player that would intrigue the Ducks, along with a bigger package to get McTavish?

As for the Flames, could Rasmus Andersson be part of this trade with the Ducks? Though Andersson has some trade protection, and we know Andersson wants to go to a winner, Craig Conroy isn’t going to give away for nothing. The Flames have been acquiring players to help them be competitive as they transition to a new building. Both teams will have to pay through the nose to get McTavish.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens continued to be linked to Mason McTavish. The fit is there for the Canadiens, but the package could be a high one for Montreal to pay. Again, the expectations are higher for Montreal this season. Is a player like Kirby Dach a part of this deal? It is not going to be David Reinbacher, that is for sure. It all depends on what the Ducks are looking for in return for McTavish. Montreal has the picks and prospects to make a deal happen, but if the Ducks want rostered players to help with their rebuild and continue their trajectory, Montreal might not have the options they are looking for. Plus, as of early July, the Canadiens and Ducks had not spoken about McTavish. That could have changed over the last six weeks.

Is the Rebuild Finally Over for the Montreal Canadiens?

Philadelphia Flyers

Again, another familiar trading partner for the Ducks. Not only did Jamie Drysdale get traded there for Cutter Gauthier, but so did Trevor Zegras. The Flyers are still rebuilding under GM Danny Briere. McTavish makes sense for them down the middle as they are trying to get younger. Sean Couturier is not the player he once was. Do the Flyers even have the players, prospects, and picks to get this deal done?

Again, there are teams out there that are not listed and come out of nowhere that people do not see coming to make a trade. The Ducks are doing their best to get Mason McTavish signed, but it will come down to how he is viewed inside the organization that will determine the length of the deal he signs.

Considering the options are thin down the middle in Anaheim behind McTavish, Ryan Strome, the best thing to do is sign him long-term and not trade him away to a team that develops and plays him in the right spot and turns him into a threat on both sides of the ice.

