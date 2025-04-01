Could Lane Hutson Get To the Level Quinn Hughes is On?

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has taken the NHL by storm. Hutson is up to 59 points (five goals and 54 assists) after his three-assist performance on Sunday afternoon as the Canadiens defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2. Montreal leaped back into wild card 2 in the East. A big reason why the Canadiens are in this position has been Hutson’s play.

During a segment on NHL Tonight on Sunday evening, Jamison Coyle and Dave Reid discussed Montreal Canadiens Lane Hutson’s play. Reid suggests that, with the way he is putting up points as a rookie and dominating on the ice, he could be on par with Quinn Hughes real soon.

Jamison Coyle: “Take a look at this. The most points in a single season by a rookie defenseman, Lane Hutson, with three more points in this one. It’s unbelievable what he’s doing. 59 points. Look at some of the names on this list, some of the best of the best to ever play that position. And this youngster is on pace for 67 points.”

Dave Reid: “No question, no question. The Hall of Famers on that list are incredible, and Nick Lindstrom, right in front of him, is one of the best ever to play the game. Lane Hutson moves the puck extremely well. We all know that. And I don’t think there was a person in the scouting department in Montreal who actually thought Lane Hutson was going to be able to come in and absolutely dominate play when he has the puck in the National Hockey League like he does.

And I say dominate because he can dominate. He’s in a position now like Quinn Hughes’s in the game. Very similar stature, similar size, and similar ability, so that players don’t want to go anywhere near them. That pass that he fired across the crease to captain Nick Suzuki was a thing of beauty. His skill and quickness, players realize I’ve got to back off. If I don’t back off, you’re going to burn me, so I’ve got to continue. And as soon as you tell, as soon as you look at a defenseman, say, I’m going to continue, the defenseman now has all the power.

That’s why Quinn Hughes is one of the best defensemen in the National Hockey League, arguably the best defenseman in the National Hockey League. That’s where Lane Hutson is going to get his game to because right now, the way he can control play, the way he can get the puck out of his own, the way he can quarterback and power play is one of the main reasons the Montreal Canadiens are in a playoff spot at this time and will be fighting for a playoff spot the rest of the way through this season. He’s been absolutely spectacular in his rookie year.

With the way Hutson is playing and developing, there is a reason why he is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy. The Montreal Canadiens have a special player on their hands. Your eyes will be glued to the TV when Lane Hutson steps on the ice.”

