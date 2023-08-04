NHL News: Tom Wilson New Contract and Jake Guentzel Injured

Washington Capitals Extend Tom Wilson

NHL.com: The Washington Capitals announced they have extended forward Tom Wilson. Wilson signed a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million. The contract carries an annual average value of $6.5 million.

Wilson’s new contract will begin at the start of the 2024-25 season and will run through the 2030-31 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal.

“Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals’ uniform,” said MacLellan. “Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come.”

Wilson recorded 22 points (13 goals and 9 assists) in 33 games last season as he missed 49 games due to injury. The 2018 Stanley Cup Champion has recorded 295 points (128 goals, 167 assists) in 680 career games with Washington including recording 20 goals three times.

Jake Guentzel Has Ankle Surgery To Miss Time

Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune Sports: The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that forward Jake Guentzel has successful ankle surgery and will be reevaluated after 12 weeks.

Guentzel is a crucial part of the Penguins offense as he plays alongside Sidney Crosby. Last season with the Penguins, Guentzel put up 73 points (36 goals and 37 assists) in 78 games played. This was a season after he point up 84 points (40 goals and 44 assists). The points and assists were career highs as he hit the 40 goal mark for the second time.

Guentzel has been dealing with this ankle injury for some time, but was spotted on the ice as recently as last week playing in Da Beauty League up in Minnesota.

Jake Guentzel was playing summer league hockey as recently as this week. https://t.co/u7Y7v2ddn8 — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) August 4, 2023

“As Jake continued to increase the intensity of his preparation for the upcoming season, it was apparent that his ankle injury was not resolving in a way that was satisfactory to he or the Penguins,” said President of Hockey Operations and general manager Kyle Dubas. “In collaboration with Jake – his representative Ben Hankinson of Octagon Sports, the Penguins medical team led by Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC Sports Medicine, and Dr. Coetzee – it was decided that surgery would be the best way to ensure Jake would be at his best in 2023-2024.”

Guentzel was entering a contract year for the Penguins.