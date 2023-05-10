NHL Draft Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

It would take a significant offer for the San Jose Sharks to trade the No. 4 pick

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said they’re not ruling out their No. 4 pick to play in the NHL next but they’re not expecting that player to do so.

Grier said: “We’ll have to see how it goes. It’s a difficult league,” while adding that Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers benefited from the extra year of development.

Shen Peng: Sharks GM Grier said that it would take a “significant offer” for the Sharks to trade the No. 4 pick. He suggests that paying the price to move up doesn’t make sense. is assuming the top two picks are locked and referring to moving up one spot, and not really needing to.

Sharks not worried about Matvei Michkov’s contract and the Canadiens will do their homework on him.

Sheng Peng: Michkov being under contract until 2025-26 wouldn’t prohibit the San Jose Sharks from drafting him according to GM Grier.

Grier said that his son went to High School with Will Smith for a year.

Apron Basu: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes: “I think Michkov is certainly a special case, and we’ll do our homework.”

They will look into what kind of player he is, and not just the factors of being Russian and under contract until 2026.

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are open to every possibility within reason

The Vancouver Canucks are happy at No. 11 but open to improving their team

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on the Canucks drafting at No. 11: “We are always open to see how we can improve our team, but we’re definitely excited – we have our scouts in town here… – and we’re excited about having a first-round pick. Sure looks like there will be good players around 11,”