NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are open to every possibility within reason

Dreger: “Allvin is open to every possibility, within reason, right? Within reason. I don’t want people listening to say, ‘Oh my God. that sounds like they’re considering this player, or that player.’ No.

I mean you’ve got your foundational guys. They’re not going anywhere. But they’re willing, Vancouver is willing to be aggressive.

Blake Price: “Is he trying to acquire roster players, established NHL roster players? Is he trying to find the three-year-old guy, failure-to-launch kind of prospect guy?

Dreger: “Well, I followed up with that, and I thought that they’d be more age sensitive. I really did. No, they’re open to anything. They just know that they’ve got to be deeper, and they got to be more competitive.

They’re most likely not taking on players with term, significant term anyway unless it’s a great fit, or an older player that just doesn’t make a lot of sense.

So there would be some parameters in all of this but I thought it would be more age-sensitive than it sounds like it could be.”

Matt Sekeres: “What about (Brock) Boeser and (Conor) Garland, Dregs? Do you know anything about those two wingers and the possibility of a move?”

Dreger: “I don’t, but again I’m willing to at least put players like that in group of anything is possible. I think that’s fair. Aside from the young pieces that we still don’t entirely know about, then you’ve got your clear, established young guys like (Elias) Pettersson and (Quinn) Hughes. They’re not going anywhere, clearly.

But beyond that, I don’t think that you can exclude Garland or Brock Boeser. I mean, look, they’re going to have to find a way to make the money work, especially in an environment where we know the salary cap isn’t expanding in any significant way.

So if it’s not J.T. Miller, then doesn’t it have to be Garand or Brock Boeser?”