NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Habs, Devils, Rangers, Sens, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, and Canucks

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky was back on the ice after missing practice due to an illness.

Ben Pope: Forwards Jason Dickinson and Frank Nazar practiced in a regular jersey.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson was on the ice yesterday for practice after leaving Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Michael Russo of the Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi will be out for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury, according to sources. He initially got hurt back on October 18th and was playing through it.

Forward Nico Sturm continues his rehab, and they’re hopeful he can make his season debut after December 1st.

Frank Seravalli: Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook had surgery to repair a fractured ankle and will be out for four months.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be out for eight to 10 weeks after having surgery to repair a torn adductor.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Connor Brown was placed on the IR retroactive to October 30th.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Jack Hughes is being evaluated for a non-hockey hand injury.

Jim Biringer: Friedman said that Hughes cut his hand at a team dinner.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Will Borgen didn’t practice yesterday due to an upper-body injury.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot remains day-to-day. Forward Brady Tkachuk skated yesterday and will visit doctors next week. He’ll travel with the team on their road trip. Defenseman Nick Jensen will skate today.

Sens Communications : Jensen left Wednesday’s game with an upper-body injury.

: Jensen left Wednesday’s game with an upper-body injury. TSN 1200 Ottawa: Tkachuk remains on schedule. He was injured on October 13th and was told it would take six to eight weeks. He was told by doctors he could start handling pucks after a month. He started handling pucks yesterday.

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours (right leg) was on the ice.

Eric Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning players who missed practice: forwards Brandon Hagel, Dominic James, and Pontus Holmberg, and defenseman Ryan McDonagh. Practicing were forwards Nick Paul, and Anthony Cirelli, and defenseman Victor Hedman.

Erik Erlendsson: Lightning coach Jon Cooper on their injuries: “We’re a little bit of a Mash unit right now. Even guys that practiced today, some of those guys aren’t going to be in either. So we’ll have to wake up tomorrow and see where we’re at.”

Mark Master: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and defenseman Brandon Carlo missed practice yesterday for maintenance. Forward Auston Matthews and goaltender Anthony Stolarz weren’t on the ice. Forward Scott Laughton practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Leafs PR: Matthews was placed on the IR retroactive to November 11th.

Vancouver Canucks: Goaltender Thatcher Demko was placed on the IR retroactive to November 11th, and defenseman Victor Mancini was activated from the IR.

Kurt Dusterberg: Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes just wasn’t quite ready to return from his illness.

“It looked like he was going to be OK,” Foote said. “He went out and tried it this morning, and when he had his nap and woke up, he didn’t feel like it was right where he needed it to be.”

