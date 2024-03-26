NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Predators, Rangers, Leafs, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Pat Maroon was on the ice before the start of practice.

NHL: Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland said on the DNVR Avalanche podcast that goaltender Pavel Francouz is unlikely to play in the NHL again because of a lower-body injury. He had offseason adductor surgery and hasn’t played since April 9th, 2023. MacFarland:

“I use that word loosely, but there’s no sense that we get that he’s amping up or looking to play.”

And added

“The injury was unfortunate, the timing of it was unfortunate,” MacFarland said, “but he’s back home and enjoying life, hopefully.”

Ted Kulfan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry missed practice with an illness.

Max Bultman: There has been an illness going around the Red Wings. His status for tonight is TBD.

Helene St. James: Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman returned to practice yesterday. He’s missed three games with a lower-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Aleksander Barkov will either play their next game on Tuesday or the following one.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad could return next week.

Michael Gallagher: Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro, Jeremy Lauzon, and Spencer Stastney were all on the ice for their optional skate yesterday.

Lauzon is the closest of the three to returning to the lineup.

Alex Daugherty: Lauzon said that he thinks he’ll be a game-time decision tonight.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defensemen Erik Gustafsson and Jacob Trouba didn’t practice yesterday. Gustafsson is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is hopeful to get medical clearance in early April. He’s rehabbing from hip surgery.

Nick Barden of The Hockey News: Elliotte Friedman said on Sunday before the Leafs game against the Hurricanes that he assumes after Murray gets clearance sometime in April that he’d go on a conditioning stint to the AHL.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet on scratching Elias Lindholm: “Somewhat maintenance and we’ve got to look at some stuff and evaluate every day. I don’t know at this point about it (shutting him down), to be honest. It’s about feel and we’ll see how it shapes out day-to-day.”

Lou Korac: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo isn’t traveling with the team to start their road trip as he’s out with an illness.

