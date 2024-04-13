NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Kings, Rangers, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights and the Capitals

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Signs are pointing to Boston Bruins forward Pat Maroon making his debut tonight against the Penguins. He skated with fourth liners Jakub Lauko and Jesper Boqvist on Friday.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy returned to the lineup after missing almost three months, 35 games.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice before practice yesterday and went off when the main practice started.

Ryan Boulding: Avs forward Mikko Rantanen could return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a concussion. He’s “probable” according to coach Jared Badnar.

Forward Miles Wood is doubtful.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was on the ice for 30 minutes yesterday. He said that he tweaked something against the Flames and it’s a nagging injury. He expects to be fully healthy for the playoffs.

The Mayor: The Los Angeles Kings will likely send forward Carl Grundstrom to the AHL on LTIR conditioning assignment.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil has been medically cleared and returned to the Rangers practice in a regular jersey. The Rangers won’t rush him and him being fully healthy is the top priority.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on Chytil: “He looks good out there. There’s no timetable on Fil. We’re not going to rush him back. Whenever he feels and the eyes on him feel and the powers that be feel that he’s in a good spot, that’s a different story.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Forward Jake Neighbours missed last night’s game and likely won’t be ready for Sunday. He hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of season yet.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Duclair practiced yesterday after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Forward Tyler Motte didn’t practice after blocking a shot with his foot on Thursday.

Defenseman Haydn Fleury and goaltender Jonas Johansson didn’t skate yesterday.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Timothy Liljegren (upper-body) practiced and they’re hopeful for tonight and they’ll she where he’s at in the morning.

David Alter: Maple Leafs forward Max Domi is day-to-day with an injury but hasn’t been ruled out for tonight.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray took part in his first full pracitce yesterday.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin is done for the season with an upper-body injury.

Daily Faceoff: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone has been cleared to start practicing.

Frank Servalli : “Huge eye roll here. I’ve reported all along that the lacerated spleen is a legitimate, serious injury. There’s been no shenanigans. But man, Stone coming back to practice for second year in a row one week before playoffs is some seriously fortuitous timing.”

: “Huge eye roll here. I’ve reported all along that the lacerated spleen is a legitimate, serious injury. There’s been no shenanigans. But man, Stone coming back to practice for second year in a row one week before playoffs is some seriously fortuitous timing.” Greg Wyshynski: “Again, accusations of LTIR “cheating” are not about faking injuries. They’re about players being healthy enough to play in Game 82 who don’t play until playoffs’ Game 1. There are easy fixes for this loophole. But GMs don’t want to fix something they might one day benefit from.”