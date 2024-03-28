NHL Injuries: Bruins, Canes, Blue Jackets, Wild, Sens, Pens, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Pat Maroon is skating but is not skating with the team yet.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast practiced in a no-contact jersey. He’s missed their past four games with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes forward Martin Necas didn’t practice yesterday. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Necas wasn’t feeling 100 percent.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexander Nylander had missed Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury. He’s day-to-day.

Sara McLellan: Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes said it looks like forward Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Jonas Brodin could play tonight.

Heather Engel: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot left last night’s game in the third period.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Reilly Smith missed practice for personal reasons – expecting the birth of their second child.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will have surgery on a torn ACL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in six months.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning Victor Hedman and forward Brayden Point returned after missing a game with lower-body injuries.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov said he’s ready to return to the lineup. He suffered a contusion on this calf on Saturday after it hit the post.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Mitch Marner will miss their next two games. They expect Marner to practice on Friday. He’s missed their past eight games with a high ankle injury.

Terry Koshan: Keefe canceled their practice yesterday, and if they’ll have a player availability issue tonight: “We had a few players that I expected to be available for practice that played last night that were not available. Our numbers were light.”

“Some will (be OK). They just needed the day. Some we’ll have to see where we’re at tomorrow both in guys that played last night and those that didn’t, Morgan specifically. We’ll just have to see where we’re at.”

Luke Fox: Morgan Rielly is questionable for tonight.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua practiced in a full contact jersey.

Brendan Batchelor: Joshua on if he’ll be ready for tonight: “Yeah, possibly. I’m not sure yet. We’ll talk about it and see how the morning goes.”

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks forward Elias Lindholm didn’t practice yesterday.

Vancouver Canucks: Goaltender Thatcher Demko was placed retroactively on the LTIR.

Rick Dhaliwal: Demko is eligible to return on April 6th. The move to LTIR gives the Canucks some cap flexibility.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano (upper-body) and goaltender Darcy Kuemper were on the ice yesterday.