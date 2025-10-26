NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Stars, Canadiens, Devils, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and More

Corey Long: Anaheim Ducks forward Mikael Granlund suffered a lower-body injury in the first period yesterday. There was no update after the game.

Joe McDonald: Boston Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris has missed their past two games, will be out “for a bit,” and he may require surgery, according to coach Nico Sturm. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm was a game-time decision, missed his fourth consecutive game.

Dave McCarthy: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his season debut last night after being out with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Colton Ellis didn’t dress after he woke up with a tight back. It’s not expected to be long-term, according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman K’Andre Miller’s lower-body injury is “more day-to-day” than it is long-term. Forwards William Carrier (lower-body) and Eric Robinson (upper-body) “won’t be coming back anytime soon.”

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene didn’t take part in their morning skate yesterday. Forward Oskar Back did skate but didn’t take part in the line rushes.

Taylor Baird: Stars forward Roope Hintz left in the third period after taking a hit along the boards from Taylor Hall.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane continues to skate with the team and is day-to-day.

Montreal Canadiens: Patrik Laine is expected to be out for three to four months after surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. It’s not related to his POTS diagnosis.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier didn’t practice yesterday for maintenance.

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Jacob Markstrom will play in this road trip: “When exactly that is, we’ll have to see how he feels today and what that looks like.”

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Keefe said that Juho Lammikko isn’t ready to return just yet, but did practice with the team yesterday and filled in for Hischier.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones was put on the IR and will be out for approximately eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Penguins forward Rickard Rakell left last night’s game in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann is on the IR, but is listed as day-to-day. The IR move was made for a roster spot. Forward Kaapo Kakko is also day-to-day and is progressing. Over the next few days, they will have a better idea of when he could return.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons made his season debut after being out with an upper-body injury.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll:

“Joseph Woll rejoined the Toronto Maple Leafs today. Everybody happy to see he was in a position to return. He skated . He’s going to join the team for practice. He, because he’s on LTIR, he cannot rejoin the Maple Leafs in a game situation until November the 1st, at least. I assume there’s going to be a conditioning stint here. But right now, at this point in time, no set idea as to when he’ll actually be able to play an NHL game. Just good news that he could make that step. They’ll see how he is, and they’ll progress from there.”

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward William Nylander missed last night’s game after suffering an injury on Friday.

Puck Report NHL: Utah Mammoth forward Alex Kerfoot will be out for eight to 10 weeks after he had core muscle surgery.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome left yesterday’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury and will be evaluated today.

