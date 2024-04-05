NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Panthers, Habs, Wild, Preds, Sens, Flyers, Pens, Lightning, Canucks, Knights, Caps and Jets

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Justin Brazeau is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said forward Jordan Greenway is day-to-day and they are hopeful that he can return tonight, but if not, he’ll likely be ready for Sunday.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Yakov Trenin wasn’t ready to go last night. Trenin and Valeri Nichushkin are a possibility for tonight.

Katie Engleson: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad will most likely be out until Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Maurice isn’t confident that Ekblad would be 100 percent by then.

Sean Farrell of NHL.com: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Jessi Pierce of NHL.com: Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian missed last night’s game with a mid-body injury and is day-to-day.

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators coach Andrew Brunette on 102.5 The Game on Filip Forsberg not practicing: “I think it’s very manageable. It might take a whole offseason to let go of. It’s nothing that forces him from not playing. He could practice, but I don’t think it’ll help him out. Just an irritating thing.”

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic and his lower-body injury haven’t started skating yet.

TSN 1200: Senators coach Jacques Martin said that defenseman Thomas Chabot is getting very close to returning and could play this weekend.

Bruce Garrioch: Chabot practiced in a regular jersey.

Kevin Kurz: Have been told Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier is day-to-day with a shoulder sprain.

Tom Gulitti: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was back on the ice after missing two games with an illness.

Sean Farrell of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli left in the second period last night with an undisclosed injury. Forward Brandon Hagel left in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Jon Cooper on Cirelli: ” got dinged up and it was getting at a point now that it’s a lot of precaution stuff here. I didn’t want to tempt anything so we kept them out.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the injury to Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm: “I heard a rumor he might not play the rest of the regular season but multiple people told me I shouldn’t go with that.”

Sekeres and Price: Irfaan Gaffar on Lindholm and Demko: “Sounds like wrist, hand area…probably wants to get into one, at least two games before they head into the postseason…I do think Demko will play before Lindholm.”

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl won’t play tonight.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper tweaked something on Wednesday, took part in their morning skate yesterday, but missed last night’s game. Hunter Shepard was recalled on an emergency basis.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (upper-body) didn’t skate yesterday morning, missed last night’s game and is not expected to play tonight.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley was back on the ice after missing Wednesday with an illness. Forward Sean Monahan was on the ice early but left.

Darrin Bauming of NHL.com: Jets forward Adam Lowry left in the third period after taking a hit from Kevin Rooney.

Coach Rick Bowness on Lowry: “He’s fine. I just talked to him. He’s good. He was surprised they put him in that concussion protocol. But he’s fine.”