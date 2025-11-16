NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Stars, Oilers, Kings, Devils, Kraken, Leafs, and More

Jessie Pierce: Anaheim Ducks forward Mikael Granlund was scratched just before last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Dave Hogg: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and forward Tyson Kozak left for a period of time in the third period but were able to return late in the game. Defenseman Michael Kesselring left last night’s game with a lower-body injury, and it “doesn’t look good.”

Laurence Heinen: Calgary Flames forward Samuel Honzek left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury after colliding with teammate Mikael Backlund.

Jim Matheson: The Carolina Hurricanes were without Jaccob Slavin, Seth Jarvis, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi last night.

Walt Ruff: Kotkaniemi did something to his ankle on Friday night.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Nick Foligno left last night’s game.

Tracey Myers: Foligno took a Jake McCabe shot off his hand late in the second period.

NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Habs, Devils, Rangers, Sens, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, and Canucks

Meghan Angley: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on forward Valeri Nichushkin progressing through his soreness: “Again I don’t think it’s too serious, but he’s going to miss a handful of games for sure.”

Dallas Stars: Defenseman Thomas Harley is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Taylor Baird: Stars forward Matt Duchene is still a bit away but is listed as day-to-day. Forward Jamie Benn is closer and is day-to-day.

Owen Newkirk: Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist will start skating soon, but is still a ways away.

Puck Pedia: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman was activated from the LTIR. With losing Troy Stecher on waivers, they have $212,500 in cap space with a 22-man roster (13 F, 7D, and 2G). Kasperi Kapanen remains on the LTIR.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty left last night’s game after blocking a shot off the inside of his left skate.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Vladimir Tarasenko missed last night’s game due to a lower-body injury.

New Jersey Devils: “New Jersey Devils C Jack Hughes underwent successful surgery on his finger. The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The expected return to play timeline is eight weeks and he will be re-evaluated at the six-week mark.”

Kristy Flannery: Have been told that Hughes had accidentally leaned on a glass that then broke, and cutting him.

Dave McCarthy: New York Rangers defenseman Will Borgen missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

San Jose Sharks PR: Forward Jeff Skinner has been placed on the IR.

NHL Rumors: What Happens in the Downward Spiral Continues in Nashville?

Alison Lukin: Seattle Kraken coach Lane Lambert said that forward Kaapo Kakko is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Forward Jared McCann is progressing and could travel with the teams. Forward Freddy Gaudreau is getting real close.

Diandra Loux: Out last night for the Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Brandan Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, Pontus Holmberg, Dominic James, and Nick Paul.

Bruce Miles: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill has been placed on the IR.

Bailey Johnson: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson has been dealing with an upper-body injury.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.