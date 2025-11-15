NHL Rumors: What Happens in the Downward Spiral Continues in Nashville?

The Nashville Predators need some sort of change

Daily Faceoff: Jeff Marek when asked about the Nashville Predators and what their future may hold if their downward spiral continues.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Colby Cohen: “Trotz goes out and hires Brunette. We know the relationship there. It has not been pretty. Is Andrew Burnette going to survive this week? What are you hearing out of Nashville, and what does your gut tell you with the Nashville Predators right now as to what they’re going to do?

Marek: “What I’ve always heard about the Nashville Predators with Barry Trotz is he does not want to fire Andrew Burnett. And this goes back to last season, that this is the last thing that Barry Trotz wants to do.

Having said that, there’s only, what can you do if you’re the Nashville Predators and Barry Trotz right now? You can do one of two things. You can fire a coach, or you can make a massive trade. But right now, this team needs a shake-up. This team needs something.

You know, want to just as a sidebar issue, I was bringing this up yesterday on the show. I wonder what a team like Nashville Predators are thinking as they see, you know, Leo Carlsson and Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard starting to help lead their teams out of the darkness. And you can say in the Western Conference, okay, you can see the path for all these teams now and these young, exciting superstars.

Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators, not this past summer, but the last summer, doubled down on aging veterans. You know, you’ll wonder if you’re the Nashville Predators, like, do we need to get into that game now? Because we’re starting to see what the next wave of top teams in the Western Conference is going to look like. They’re not, no neither these teams are there now. I know Anaheim is closest, but you can see what direction the Conference is going right now, and Nashville is quickly getting left behind.

Look, there are teams that would love to have Steven Stamkos. You know there were, there were absolutely love to have, they’re teams out there. And I wonder, even after (Monday) night’s performance as well by Stuart Skinner, there are teams that would love to have Juuse Saros, I’m sure.

I don’t think Trotz wants to fire Burnette. He may have to. The question then becomes, does Barry go behind the bench himself? Best coach in Nashville Predators history. I don’t think he wants to. Or do you go to Karl Taylor, who’s the head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators? That’s your decision there. Or do you start to test the market on some of these other players?”

