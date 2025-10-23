NHL Injuries: Canes, Stars, Red Wings, Kings, Habs, Wild, Preds, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights, and More

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker left last night’s game with an upper-body injury. Lindy Ruff said after the game that he was still being evaluated.

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes forward Shayne Gostisbehere will miss at least the next two games with his lower-body injury.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson took part in some of the drills yesterday, but is not expected to play tonight.

Robert Tiffin: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz said he took eight stitches on the inside and outside around his chin/jaw area. He took a puck to the face on Tuesday.

NHL.com: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane will miss tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar was a full participant in practice yesterday, the first time since his foot injury the previous week.

Marco D’Amico: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine is looking for a second opinion on his lower-body injury. The team is still classifying the issue as day-to-day.

NHL.com: Canadiens forward Kirby Dach missed his third consecutive game last night. He’s expected to return to the line during the road trip – three games remaining.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian was put on the IR and headed back home to have a procedure done on his lower-body injury.

Sarah McLellan: Wild forward Marco Rossi returned to the lineup.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and did practice yesterday. Defenseman Nic Hague, on the IR with an upper-body injury, also practiced.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Cody Glass missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale: Devils forward Stefan Noesen returned to the lineup last night after missing their first six games with a lower-body injury.

New York Islanders: Forward Pierre Engvall will miss the remainder of the season after having ankle surgery on Tuesday. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is skating and has been progressing.

NHL.com: Defenseman Alexander Romanov has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, will be out for at least their two games.

NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is expected to return to the lineup tonight after missing the past two games with an illness.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons could return to the lineup this weekend. He’s been out all season with a lower-body injury.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on defenseman Chris Tanev: “He’s doing better today, but he’s questionable right now.” Tanev left Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Luke Fox: Leafs coach Berube said that Tanev is questionable for the weekend.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Berube on goatlender Joseph Woll, who left the team in training camp: “He’s doing fine. When he’s back, he’s back.”

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton could practice today. He’s been out since October 2nd with a lower-body injury.

B/R Open Ice: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill is week-to-week and is not travelling with the team on their road trip.

SinBin.vegas: The Golden Knights have placed defenseman Noah Hanifin on the IR.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron didn’t practice yesterday.

