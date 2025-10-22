NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Stars, Red Wings, Oilers, Kings, Wild, Preds, Kraken, Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere left the team to return to Raleigh as his injury is a little more serious than they first believed.
Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene missed another game last night and is day-to-day.
Detroit Red Wings: Forward Patrick Kane didn’t travel to Buffalo and will be re-evaluated before their game on Saturday in Detroit.
Saniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that forward Kasperi Kapanen will be out for several weeks.
Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry made his season debut.
Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on the IR. Forward Marco Rossi is a little banged up.
Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.
Harvey Valentine: Seattle Kraken forward Mason Marchment missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.
Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury. Coach Craig Berube said Tanev could “possibly” miss some time.
Matt Komma: Utah Mammoth forward Jack McBain left in the second period of last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Coach Andre Tourigny on McBain: “I don’t know, really. Didn’t see him after. He told me they were evaluating him, so we’ll see.”
SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said they’d have a better idea of Adin Hill’s injury later this week.
Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois missed his fourth consecutive game last night. He took part in the morning skate in a no-contact jersey.
- Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that it’s possible that Dubois returns to the lineup this weekend. He’ll need to get through a full contract practice first. They’re off today, and will practice next on Thursday.