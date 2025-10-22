NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Stars, Red Wings, Oilers, Kings, Wild, Preds, Kraken, Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Shayne Gostisbehere back in Raleigh. Patrick Kane to be re-evaluated on Saturday. Chris Tanev leaves after inadvertent hit to the head.
Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere left the team to return to Raleigh as his injury is a little more serious than they first believed.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene missed another game last night and is day-to-day.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Patrick Kane didn’t travel to Buffalo and will be re-evaluated before their game on Saturday in Detroit.

Saniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that forward Kasperi Kapanen will be out for several weeks.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry made his season debut.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on the IR. Forward Marco Rossi is a little banged up.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

Harvey Valentine: Seattle Kraken forward Mason Marchment missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury. Coach Craig Berube said Tanev could “possibly” miss some time.

Matt Komma: Utah Mammoth forward Jack McBain left in the second period of last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Coach Andre Tourigny on McBain: “I don’t know, really. Didn’t see him after. He told me they were evaluating him, so we’ll see.”

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said they’d have a better idea of Adin Hill’s injury later this week.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois missed his fourth consecutive game last night. He took part in the morning skate in a no-contact jersey.

  • Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that it’s possible that Dubois returns to the lineup this weekend. He’ll need to get through a full contract practice first. They’re off today, and will practice next on Thursday.

 

