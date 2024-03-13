NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Flames, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, and the Canucks

Jessi Pierce: Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is being further examined back in Pheonix.

Coach Andre Tourigny on Hayton’s status: “it’s not a day-to-day injury. It will be longer than that.”

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Calgary Flames: Forward Andrew Mangiapane missed last night’s game with an illness.

Calgary Flames: Forward Andrei Kuzmenko missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Heather Engel: Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno left in the second period and did not return after blocking a shot.

Coach Derek Lalonde after the game said Veleno “seemed fine, but he’ll see a doctor in the morning. Hopefully be available for Thursday (against the Arizona Coyotes).”

George Richards: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad collided with Vladimir Tarasenko during Saturday’s game and will be out for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.

“ two weeks as a starting point, and then we’ll go day to day after that,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said Monday. “It is nothing that you think will linger beyond a normal window, but the qualifier we are putting on it is we’re not bringing him back early. And that’s why this may take a little longer.

“… We’re going to wait until he is 100 percent. I expect him back at the end of March, early April.”

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek left last night’s game after taking a hit from Nick Bjugstad. The Wild didn’t update after the game.

TSN: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that goaltender Thatcher Demko is “week-to-week” and didn’t give any other details.

The Canucks put forward Dakota Joshua on the LTIR retroactive to February 13th with a hand injury.