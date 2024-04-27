NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and the Capitals

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said they don’t expect forward Jesper Fast to play during the playoffs.

“He got checked out again, and whatever the findings were, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be back. That’s about all I can tell you. Not good news for us or him.”

Fast suffered a neck strain during their final regular season game.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander skated on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok.

Forward Auston Matthews was given a maintenance day.

Chris Johnston : Matthews played in Wednesday’s game with an illness.

: Matthews played in Wednesday’s game with an illness. Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Matthews: “Things are OK. He needed another day today to help restore his energy and recharge. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow as well.”

Terry Koshan: Nylander on missing the first three games of the series: “Look, that’s just personal, so I’m not going to get into that. But anything else you guys want to discuss …”

Taj: Elliotte Friedman: “There was a report that Demko was out for the year, which caught me by surprise because I heard earlier on Thurs there was optimism about Demko’s situation. Dhaliwal reported the same (late 2nd round). We’ll see how this plays out but that report caught me by surprise”

Taj: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 590 radio on Thatcher Demko: “I believe he’s out for the series. If Canucks get into the 2nd round, he’s got a chance to play again. I did see a report that he’s done for the playoffs. I don’t think that’s accurate.”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defensemen Rasmus Sandin and Nick Jensen both practiced in a regular jersey last night. (They weren’t ready to return to the lineup)

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.