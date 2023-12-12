NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Senators, and Penguins

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale, and forward Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish are traveling with the team on their road trip.

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Pavel Zacha is day-to-day and they’ll have a better idea today if he’ll be able to go tomorrow.

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch wasn’t able to go last night but he could be in the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left practice early.

Julian McKenzie: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev left after 15 seconds after taking a hit from Ross Colton.

Julian McKenzie: There was no update on Tanev after the game.

Chris Tanev takes a hard hit from Ross Colton. Tanev went down the hallway to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/pow1XYWa24 — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) December 12, 2023

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi is in concussion protocol and on the IR retroactive to December 5th.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson was listed as day-to-day as he’s dealing with something.

Corey Masisak: Avs Manson was able to go last night but forward Joel Kiviranta wasn’t able to due to an illness.

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz was a full participant during their morning skate.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is out at least a week with an upper-body injury. He left Saturday’s game after being knocked unconscious.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward J.T. Compher was put on the IR retroactive to December 5th. Forward Klim Kostin was put on the IR retroactive to December 7th. Forward Dylan Larkin was put on the IR retroactive to December 9th.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Mark Kastelic was in a regular jersey at practice yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Bryan Rust is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Forward Lars Eller was sick and stayed home.