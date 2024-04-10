NHL Injuries: Ducks, Coyotes, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils, Sens, Flyers, Blues, Lightning and Canucks

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov hasn’t skated the past two days because of a lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott is likely out for the rest of the season according to coach Andre Tourigny.

Forward Nick Bjugstad returned to Phoenix and is not day-to-day. Tourigny said “It’s a little bit longer than that.”

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that it’s McDavid’s call if he plays tonight. It’s not the same injury that kept him out for two games earlier this season. Getting healthy for the start of the playoffs is the main priority.

George Richards: Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed last night’s game. Coach Paul Maurice said he’ll rest.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Christian Dvorak returned to the lineup last night.

NHL.com: Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj will have shoulder surgery today and will be out for the rest of the year. He’s expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Mike Morreale: Jack Hughes will have shoulder surgery today and will be out for the remainder of the season. He’ll be ready for training camp.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle missed last night’s game and coach Jacques Martin said that he could be ready for Thursday.

TSN: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier returned to the lineup last night after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Lou Korac of The Hockey News: St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk is finished for the season and forward Jake Neighbours is day-to-day.

Neighbours was injured on Saturday and won’t play tonight.

Faulk was injured in a fight and is week-to-week.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was on the ice for their morning skate. He’s not returning anytime soon.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko practiced with the team for 30 minutes yesterday and looked good according to Kevin Woodly. It sounded like the 30 minutes was scheduled.

Max Miller: Canucks forward Elias Lindholm could return to the lineup tonight.