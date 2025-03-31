NHL Injuries: Ducks, Hurricanes, Oilers, and Wild

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry left last night’s game in the third period after colliding with teammate Frank Vatrano. There was no update after the game.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He’s day-to-day.

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that forward Connor McDavid is expected to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season. He’s not traveling with the team to start their four-game road trip.

“He might join us later on the trip, but not now,” Knoblauch said. “We know a ballpark point where it’s going to be and it’s not going to be the next game or two. We feel it should be before the regular season ends, so we’re looking at one, two (weeks), at the most three, because that’s what we have left in our season, but he’ll be before the regular season is over.”

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl returned on Saturday.

Also not in the lineup to start their road trip are Stuart Skinner (head), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), John Klingberg (lower-body). Evander Kane (sports hernia, knee) and Trent Frederic (ankle) are traveling with the team.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov took Mats Zuccarello (maintenance) spot on right wing with Marcus Johansson and Freddy Gaudreau when Zuccarello left as practice started. Center Joel Eriksson Ek also returned for his first full practice in weeks.

Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek’s return may not be imminent, and although they are traveling, they won’t be playing. Kaprizov will be meeting with the doctors who preformed the surgery, and maybe he’ll get a better timeline.