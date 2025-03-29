NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Boston Bruins

Rick Tocchet wants to focus on the Canucks and not speculation on his future

Sportsnet: Elliotte Freidman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Rick Tocchet to Philadelphia speculation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“There’s a lot of people in Vancouver, and there’s a lot of noise on social about Rick Tocchet. And the way I look at the Rick Tocchet situation is this, first of all, I think this is going to make him insane. You know, he can’t control what we talk about. He can’t control what happens on social media, sports radio, like everywhere, the talking heads. There’s nothing he can do.

However, what I know is that he would hate the idea that anyone thinks he’s got one foot in Philadelphia while he’s trying to coach the Vancouver Canucks to a playoff berth. Like this Canuck team, they are grinding and scratching and fighting their way. You know, all the injuries, all the distractions. But you look at the way they played this week, (Thatcher) Demko showing back up, Hughes still playing unbelievable.

And it would really bother Tocchet to have his name thrown around in this. Whether or not it happens at the end of the year. The way Tocchet thinks is, that’s the end of the year. That’s not now. Now is for trying to get Vancouver in.

You know, I, I think this, if it doesn’t work out with Vancouver, yes, he rockets to the top of the contenders for that job. But if I know Tocchet a bit, and I know him a bit, it’s going to make him crazy that people are linking in with Philadelphia now. But that’s the nature of the beast. He can’t avoid it.”

Boston Bruins GM believes they’ll get a deal done with Morgan Geekie

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie is having a career year. He’s carrying a $1 million cap hit this season. He’ll be needing a new contract after this season, and he’d love to stay.

“Can he continue to expand his game and be one of the building blocks and core pieces moving forward?” Sweeney said. “That’s what we’re going to try and find out this summer. … He’s identified, this is a place that he wants to play and we’ve got work to do to find a contract and that’s what we’ll do. I believe we’ll get one done.”

