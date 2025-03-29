NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Islanders

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Lindgren is focusing on hockey and not his next contract

Jim Biringer on RG.org: The Colorado Avalanche acquired pending UFA defenseman Ryan Lindgren from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Lindgren said he was kind of expecting a trade, though not the day he traded, which was a couple days before the deadline.

Lindgren signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal last offseason. He’ll be hoping for a big, long-term contract this offseason, but Lindgren said he’s not focusing on that now.

“I’m not thinking about that right now. I want to focus on playing hockey and improving my game to help the team win and reach our ultimate goal.”

NHL Injuries: Saturday the 29th

The Edmonton Oilers tried to trade for New York Islanders Jean-Gabriel Pageau at the deadline

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Multiple sources have said that the Edmonton Oilers tried to acquire New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau at the trade deadline. After a deal couldn’t be reached, they moved on to acquire Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins.

Pageau has a year left on his contract at $5 million. The Islanders weren’t interested in retaining salary and they didn’t want to move Pageau for a package of draft picks according the sources.

After the trade deadline, Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello made note about being not that interested in draft picks.

“If we could have gotten younger and better, other than draft picks, we would have done it without question,” Lamoriello said. “But we felt that where a few of our players are—and when I say a few, several players—that we could have made moves with, they were better done at a different time.”

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Flames, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Canadiens, Devils, and More

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.