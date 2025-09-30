NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Red Wings, Rangers, Flyers, Kraken, Blues, Lightning, Caps, Jets, and More

NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Bowen Byram missed practice yesterday with an undisclosed injury and is day-to-day. He’ll skate on his own today and is ruled out of Wednesday’s game.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson is “possibly week-to-week” with an upper-body injury, according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Forward Jiri Kulich tweaked a muscle last week but is expected to practice today. He’s missed their previous two practices and two games.

Forward Jordan Greenway could start practicing next week. He’s been out all of training camp after offseason surgery on a mid-body injury.

NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Nate Danielson suffered an injury against the Penguins, and there is no timetable yet, according to coach Todd McLellan.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller left practice with an apparent lower-body injury. After practice, coach Mike Sullivan said he was still being evaluated.

Oh no: Miller went lunging to save a puck here and came up favoring his leg. You can see he’s in pain and he heads off to the locker room. #NYR pic.twitter.com/poxnzlOFNk — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) September 29, 2025

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras missed practice yesterday, which was termed maintenance. This is something to keep an eye on, given the Flyers had Sunday off.

NHL.com: Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn left last night’s game in the second period after taking a high stick.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Jim Montgomery on forward Milan Lucic returning to practice: “He looked really good, looked really sharp. It’s good to have him back out there. He was making a lot of plays. Seems like his confidence is growing throughout camp, which is a good sign. He’s got to make an impression to make the team and he understands that. But whether he plays the last three games, or just the last two, we want to put him in the best (situation) so we can evaluate him at his best.”

NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was on the ice but not with the main group. Coach Jon Cooper thinks he could join the main group today. Defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg won’t be in the lineup for tonight’s game.

Cole Bagley: Utah Mammoth forward JJ Peterka returned to the ice yesterday after missing Saturday.

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander will be out for eight to 10 weeks after having surgery for a lower-body injury.

NHL Media: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin took part in his first practice yesterday since he left on day one of camp.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano should be able to return to practice today. His issue wasn’t serious.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck left practice because something “didn’t feel quite right.” There was no update after practice.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets coach Arniel said that defenseman Dylan Samberg will be out for six to eight weeks with a broken wrist.

