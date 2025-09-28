NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins

When Does Kyle Connor Sign with the Winnipeg Jets

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Ates writes in his column about Johnathan Toews and what he can bring to the team. If Toews stays healthy, he can be a 2C, and the Winnipeg Jets don’t have to worry about that problem. The bigger issue for the Jets is the contract extension for Kyle Connor.

When it comes to Connor and his contract extension, he will be the highest-paid player in Winnipeg Jets history. With the salary cap going up over the next several years, the Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner contract extensions that carry an AAV of $12 million a season could be the starting point. However, it would be more of a percentage of the cap than what Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck are getting.

This process will be complicated by the presence of other notable free agents in the 2026 class. There is a guy in Los Angeles named Adrian Kempe who will get over $10 million, and Kyle Connor’s numbers are better than his. So the market will be set by whoever signs first.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Yohe held his annual mailbag and was asked about why Sidney Crosby’s agent, Pat Brisson, mentioned to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic about the potential his client could be on the move. This was more about ensuring that his wingers, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, don’t get traded.

As Yohe mentioned, these comments were calculated, and his client may not be happy with the fact that his agent made the statements he did, but this was about ensuring the captain’s satisfaction and ensuring the Penguins have a successful season. Although playoffs might be out of the question, if Pittsburgh performs better than expected, maybe they won’t sell off the pieces everyone thinks they will.

And as Yohe said in another post in response to a question about Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin being traded, he doesn’t think that will happen. Several factors could lead to both parties being traded, including both parties informing management that they want out.

