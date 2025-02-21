NHL Injuries: Flames, Avs, Panthers, Devils, Rangers, Leafs, Canucks, Jets and More

Salim Valji: Calgary Flames defenseman Jake Bean needed help off the ice on Wednesday, but was back on the ice yesterday in a regular jersey.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin did line rushes with the team for 15 minutes but went off on his own with the team started doing battle drills.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko could return on Saturday from a broken jaw.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro practiced with the team for the first time since he suffered an upper-body injury on February 2nd.

Forward Boone Jenner also practiced for the first time since having shoulder surgery on the last day of training camp. He’s getting closer to making his season debut. Jenner couldn’t say for sure if he’ll be returning on Saturday. Jenner was expected to be out for five to six months. We’re at the 4.5 month mark.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Blue Jackets are also without center Sean Monahan until at least the end of March after he required wrist surgery. Winger Yegor Chinakhov has been out since November 27th with lower back issues.

Defenseman Erik Gudbranson should start skating soon. He could return mid to late March.

Bill Price of NHL.com: Florida Panthers/Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk wasn’t on the ice for the final 23:22 of regulation and all of overtime with an undisclosed injury. Tkachuk missed their game against Sweden on Monday and only played 6:47 on Saturday against Canada.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier could return to the lineup on Saturday. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe:

“I wouldn’t say he’s cleared at this point; it’s his first day back, so doctors will play a role in it, and he’ll get assessed. But he knows how his body feels and it didn’t seem like he was in any sort of discomfort today (during practice), so I suspect he’ll be ready to go.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on goaltender Igor Shesterkin: “I expect him to be available for us this weekend.”

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green on injured forwards Josh Norris and Shane Pinto: “I don’t expect them to be out much longer and we’re still hopeful that they are ready to go Saturday. We’ll have just wait and see. Every day they are getting better”

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg thinks he’ll be ready to return to the lineup on Sunday. He’s been out since January 27th with an upper-body injury.

Forward Nico Strun, who has been out since January 21st with a foot injury, is back practicing.

Forward Nikolai Kovalenko (upper-body) and defenseman Jan Rutta (lower-body) remain out. Kovalenko is skating on his own.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty is doubtful for this weekend. He was briefly on the ice yesterday and his injury didn’t respond well.

Cole Bagley: The Utah Hockey Club had all three goalies on the ice yesterday: Karel Vejmelka, Jaxson Stauber, and Connor Ingram.

Cole Bagley: Utah forward Logan Cooley was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) will practice today and they’re optimistic that he’ll get clearance to play in Saturday’s game. The team didn’t practice yesterday. He took contact on Wednesday.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano practiced again in a no-contact jersey. Coach Spencer Carbury said there was no new update on Milano.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele took a puck to the face at the end of practice yesterday.

Coach Scott Arniel on Scheifele: “He’s fine. He has a slight cut there. I think the cold weather and the cold puck didn’t help things either.”