NHL Rumors: There is Noise Around the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have some pieces they could look to move

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest on what the Seattle Kraken could be looking to do at the trade deadline.

Kate Pettersen: “Well, another team that’s been fairly active, especially with these rumors, is Seattle. Could Jamie Oleksiak be on the move? We talked about that earlier in the, in the season. What about Oliver Bjorkstrand? What do we think they’re doing? Are we going to see the kind of action we sort of anticipate at this point?”

Pagnotta: “Yes. Seattle, there’s a lot of noise around the Kraken right now, and that isn’t often the case because they like to keep a big lid on things. But there are so many players that they’re listing on right now, that more word is starting to really come out.

And you mentioned Bjorkstrand. Brandon Tanev, who’s a pending unrestricted free agent. There is a high expectation that he will be traded between now and the March 7 trade deadline. He’s got a $3.5 million cap hit.

Another player you mentioned, Oleksiak, but another player that’s also out there, Jared McCann. And McCann’s got two more years left on his contract. He’s got a 10-team no-trade list, but there is a lot of noise surrounding him. And almost at the same level of Tanev, that there is an expectation that he could be moved by the deadline. I say, I don’t know if I go that far necessarily, but there is a very good chance, based on chatter around the league and talking to people around the league, that McCann could be on the move. Both him and Tanev maybe the likeliest suspects to go.

Yanni Gourde is battling injury. He’s on a pending, he’s a pending unrestricted free agent as well. He’s out there. They’ve got a lot of, a lot of other assets that they’re willing to listen on. Seattle could be a very busy club between now and March 7th.”

