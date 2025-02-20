NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Vegas Golden Knights

The St. Louis Blues have some names out there, and are the Vegas Golden Knights looking to make another splash?

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest on St. Louis Blues and what they could thinking about doing between now and the deadline. Are the Vegas Golden Knights looking to make another splash ahead of the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Kate Pettersen: “But let’s jump back as the trade chatter starts to pick up again. Heading into the tournament and in the first week of the tournament, there was a lot of chatter around the St Louis Blues.

Are they going to make a move here before that trade deadline, which is only days away? We talked about Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the St. Louis Blues

But I think the biggest chatter there was that Brayden Schenn could be on the move. What can you tell us there about the validity of that and what we should be talking about?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, honestly, Kate, I think all three of those guys are out there right now. And yeah, there was that report that suggested, or that correctly reported, that Brayden Schenn is out there and available. And that really kind of spiraled things in, in St Louis. And then that chatter, as you said, it really had a trickle effect throughout the first week in Montreal of this Four Nations tournament. A lot of people were talking about what St Louis could possibly do.

We know that Vegas is a team that’s never afraid to make a bold move ahead of the deadline, and they have been linked to Brayden Schenn. He’s got no-trade protection. He will have a big say in where he ends up.

But it does sound like Vegas is looking to make another type of splash ahead of the deadline. They have cap space. Obviously, Shea Theodore‘s out. We had heard the initial prognosis was six to eight weeks, which would take them right towards the end of the season. So we’ll see kind of where that goes. But he’s on their radar, and a few other teams as well.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, and the Vegas Golden Knights

But also Buchnevich, his new extension kicks in July one. Jordan Kyrou’s got his big deal as well. These would be significant type of moves that St Louis tried to pull off. And we know Doug Armstrong, their GM right now, yeah, he’s not afraid to make the big deals.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.