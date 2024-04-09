NHL Injuries: Flames, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Devils, Senators, Lightning, Golden Knights and Capitals

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington didn’t practice yesterday and is day-to-day.

Forward Andrew Mangiapane is still day-to-day.

Forward Nazem Kadri left practice early to get a few stitches and is fine.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forwards Miles Wood and Mikko Rantanen are out tonight.

Rantanen joined the team for their morning skate. He is progressing.

The Avs are being careful with Wood and his lower-body injury.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso will go to the AHL on a conditioning stint this week to practice and then get into a game or two. He’s been dealing with a lower-body injury since the middle of December.

Ansar Khan: Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen remains day-to-day.

Defenseman Jake Walman is available but coach Derek Lalonde said he’s “not himself lately.”

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Carter Verhaeghe has been on the ice skating every day. He should be ready for Game 1.

Maurice said they’d like to see defenseman Aaron Ekblad get in two hard practices before Game 1.

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar is out for the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury.

Callum Fraser of NHL.com: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on targeting being ready for the start of the playoffs: “I mean, yeah. I’m trying to come back as fast as possible, but you never know with injuries. It’s gone up and down. It’s kind of a roller coaster. One day you feel good. The other day it hurts. We’ll see.”

Chris Krenn: Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Sergachev: “He’s making progress, but don’t read into it that he’s going to be a First Round playoff participant because he won’t be. But who knows? We win a round or two, never say never. Like I said, great to have him out there.”

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Tomas Hertl was activated off the LTIR and returned to the lineup last night.

Kevin Woodley: The Golden Knights placed forward William Carrier on the LTIR.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo didn’t travel with the team and won’t be in the lineup tomorrow.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie could be ready to return tonight.

Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin remains out after taking a big him on Sunday.