NHL Injuries: Flames, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Sens, Flyers, Lightning, Leafs, Caps, and the Jets

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Joel Hanley is day-to-day and will miss Thursday’s game.

Forward Andrew Mangiapane‘s status isn’t known for tonight. He’s missed the past three games.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall (ACL) and defenseman Connor Murphy (groin) were on the ice before practice yesterday.

Conor McGahey: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Valeri Nichushkin will meet up with the team in Minnesota and they hope he could play on Friday in Edmonton.

Evan Rawal: Avs coach Bednar said they are hopeful that Yakov Trenin will be back in the lineup this weekend.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and forward Evgenii Dadonov are skating and they expect both to be ready for the playoffs.

Dadonov has been out since February 10th.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that Michael Rasmussen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and is out Friday and likely Sunday as well.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Angus Crookshank suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday night. The Sens were off yesterday.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said that forward Sean Couturier is out day-to-day and they are not sure when he’ll return to the lineup.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson is not available tonight.

Dave McCarthy: Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot left in the third period after a fight with Ryan Reaves. Coach Jon Cooper said after the game that Jeannot was “fine.”

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly returned to the lineup last night after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson was on the ice for their morning skate and he’s not available to play this weekend.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Edmundson could practice with the team on Friday but he’s not expected to be ready for Saturday.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper looked like he tweaked something and left their option skate near the end. After Kuemper said he was fine.

It is something to keep an eye on though.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness on Nino Niederreiter: “Nino’s probably out for about a week. Maybe even… Hopefully not longer than that. But he took a pretty good gash in the back of his leg so there’s some stitches in there that are going to require time to heal. So, of the players that weren’t out there, he’s the long term (one.)”

Murat Ates: Jets coach Bowness yesterday on defenseman Logan Stanley: “Stan was ill today so we sent him home. That flu bug is still kicking around our room.”

Mitchell Clinton: Jets forwards Sean Monahan and Adam Lowry were given maintenance days.