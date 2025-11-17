NHL Injuries: Flames, Canes, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Wild, Islanders, Penguins, Kraken, and Canucks

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Samuel Honzek will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Henkel: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield skated on his own before the team left on their four-game road trip. He took a hit to the head over a week ago.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno will be out for about four weeks.

Aarif Deen: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Joel Kiviranta’s timeline was originally six to eight weeks. He’s been four now. He was on the ice in a no-contact jersey for their optional morning skate.

Bednar added: “He’s going to start joining practice here, non-contact, for a little bit.”

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene was a full participant in practice yesterday.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Forward Jamie Benn was also on the ice. Forward Adam Erne, and defensemen Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist, and Ilya Lyubushkin weren’t on the ice.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Harley played three or four games with his injury, according to coach Glen Gulutzan, before they decided they didn’t want to risk making it worse. He’s listed as week-to-week.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Vladimir Tarasenko missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Kirby Dach will be out for four to six weeks with a fractured foot.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Max Shabanov returned to the lineup last night. He had been trying to play through an issue that originally happened on October 16th.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ville Koivunen missed yesterday’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Freddy Gaudreau has been activated from the IR, and forward Kaapo Kakko has been placed on the IR.

Seattle Kraken PR: Goaltender Matt Murray is out with a lower-body injury that he suffered on Friday night.

Adam Kierszenblat: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on the recovery of Filip Chytil, after coach Adam Foote said that he’s been “in and out” of the lineup: “He’s been in Vancouver. Adam must have probably misunderstood the question. I don’t know if he was answering, if he was in the rink or not, but he’s been in Vancouver the whole time, and he’s actually skating, and he’s trending and feeling better. So he hasn’t been anywhere else, and he’s around the players when we’re in Vancouver.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is week-to-week.

