NHL Injuries: Flames, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Wings, Oilers, Devils, and More

Laurence Heinen: Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh left last night’s game in the second period. Coach Ryan Huska: “He’s going to miss a little bit of time. I don’t know the extent of it yet. We’ll find out some more tomorrow.”

Hurricanes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on the IR retroactive to October 28th.

Laurence Heinen: Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar left in the first period of last night’s game after a collision with Joel Farabee. Coach Jeff Blashill: “As of right now, it’s day to day, but we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard won’t be travelling with the team this weekend.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars forwards Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene remain day-to-day. Benn may be out a little longer than Duchene. Defenseman Nils Lundkvist is still a way away, but was working out off-ice.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane returned to the lineup after missing the past nine games with an upper-body injury.

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark is “very close” to returning to the lineup and could play on Saturday or Monday.

Forward Zach Hyman is expected to return within the weekend, possibly on Monday.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have activated forward Mats Zuccarello off of the season-opening non-roster IR, and he returned to the lineup last night.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Connor Brown didn’t practice yesterday. Forward Zack MacEwen was on the ice.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakaneinen missed last night’s game and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Filip Hallander will be out for at least three months after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins forward Kevin Hayes will be travelling with the team this weekend.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Michael Misa has been put on the IR, and will miss at least this weekend.

Max Miller: Sharks forward Ryan Reaves returned to the lineup last night.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans (IR) will travel with the team on their road trip.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will start a conditioning stint with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) this weekend. Woll left the team during training camp for personal reasons. He spoke to the media for the first time on Friday.

“I’ve been really blown away by how much support I’ve received. I’ve kind of decided that all I’m going to say about my time away is that I’m disappointed to have missed time and I’m very happy to be back. I’d really like all the focus to be on my job to do here I don’t want to create any distractions for myself or for the team.”

