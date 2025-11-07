NHL Rumors: Steve Stamkos, and the Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Depth

A little early for Steven Stamkos trade speculation

TSN: Trade speculation around Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos is a little premature at the moment, according to Pierre LeBrun.

“There have not been any conversations between the Nashville Predators and any other team to this point this year regarding Steven Stamkos, nor have there been even conversations, I’m told, between GM Barry Trotz and Steven Stamkos, which would have to happen because Stamkos has a full no-move clause.”

That being said, if the Predators are out of it leading up to the deadline, there may be calls on the forward, who has two years left at an $8 million cap hit. Stamkos is loving living in Nashville, but hockey-wise, things haven’t worked out. If anything were to happen, there would be a short list of teams he’d consider.

Toronto Maple Leafs management likes the forward depth, but the coaches, not so much

TSN: Chris Johnston notes the Toronto Maple Leafs have too many forwards. Easton Cowen was sent to the AHL, as he doesn’t require waivers. David Kampf is away from the Toronto Marlies (AHL), pondering his future. A resolution on that front could happen as early as this weekend.

“But I’ll say this. What stands out to me is this isn’t only a problem, maybe for the coaching staff, some hard decisions, some of those players, but from a management standpoint, they’re quite comfortable having the depth.”

According to league sources, David Kampf is suspended without pay by #LeafsForever for leaving their AHL team, & therefore the Leafs are not currently incurring the $1.25M buried Cap Charge for him while in the minors. The expectation is this is resolved soon (he reports back,… — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) November 6, 2025

TSN: The coaches may want to move the extra bodies out, but Toronto Maple Leafs GM likes the forward depth, according to Darren Dreger.

“Brad Treliving would remind that at varying points of the regular season, certainly towards the end and going into the playoffs, depth is a luxury. You need depth players. But the depth of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fact that they don’t have numbers on their side, is the very reason why rookie Easton Cowan is with the Toronto Marlies.”

They are trying to find a team for David Kampf, and Treliving doesn’t want to give up players or assets just to move him. The Leafs are only being offered bad contracts in return.

