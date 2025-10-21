NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Kraken, Golden Knights, Jets, and More

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil skated on his own yesterday morning for the first time since suffering his injury.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury, but remains with the team on their road trip. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said the injury “isn’t serious.”

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood practiced yesterday, but didn’t travel with the team to Utah. He is getting close, though.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn is still weeks away from return, but will start be able to start ramping things up a bit soon.

Defenseman Nils Lundkvist is “week-to-week,” according to coach Glen Gulutzan.

Robert Tiffin: Lundkvis was placed on the IR and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Sam Nestler: Stars defenseman Thomas Harley was on the ice for practice yesterday, but forwards Matt Duchene and Oskar Back weren’t.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Jake Walman was activated from the IR.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Zach Bogosian remains out with a lower-body injury.

Priyanta Emrith: Montreal Canadiens forwards Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine remain out with lower-body injuries.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen won’t be in the lineup tonight. Coach Sheldon Keefe: “will see about the second half of the back-to-back.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach, Dan Muse, on their injured players Kevin Hayes, Rutger McGroarty, Joel Blomqvist: “Nothing new to report. Still status quo. Guys are continuing to progress and take steps.”

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Jared McCann missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Jim Montgomery on forward Oskar Sundqvist being close to returning: “He’s close. Might be one step away. If not (Tuesday), Thursday.” Sundqvist said he wanted to get into a couple of more practices before returning to the lineup.

Vancouver Canucks: Forwards Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki have been placed on the IR retroactive to October 19th. Forward Nils Hoglander has been placed on the LTIR retroactive to October 7th.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Mark Stone is week-to-week and isn’t going to be travelling with the team this week.

SinBin.vegas: The Golden Knights aren’t sure if defenseman Noah Hanifin will travel with the team on their road trip. They don’t play on the road until Saturday, so there is still some time to decide.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois practiced in a no-contact jersey. There is no change in his status. He’s on the IR retroactive to October 12th.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said forward Cole Perfetti has been on the ice the past two days, is a bit ahead of schedule, and they are looking at a mid-November return. Forward Adam Lowry is looking at a late October, early November return. Defenseman Dylan Samberg’s returns is still to be determined.

