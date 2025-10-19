NHL Rumors: Brennan Othmann, Owen Tippett, and San Jose

Brennan Othmann Heading Off Broadway?

Vincent C. Mercogliano of The Athletic: Yes, Brennan Othmann has come up in trade rumors. The New York Rangers 2021 first round pick was assigned to Hartford a full week before training camp ended. Four preseason games showed little as Othmann scored one goal. That’s it! A trade seems likely given how things are not working out in New York for Othmann.

There is nothing wrong with a fresh start and the reality is the Rangers are receptive to making a move here. Brett Beard and Gabe Perreault have usurped Othmann in the organizational hierarchy. The latter two are more likely to be a call-up for New York should injuries happen.

NHL Rumors: Some Players Will Wait Till July 1st

Others look at the signing of Conor Sheary as the organizational dagger for Othmann. Simply, there are too few spots on the Rangers’ roster. With teams inquiring, New York could make a move sooner rather than later.

Owen Tippett And Philadelphia

Kyle Morton of The Daily Faceoff: So, Owen Tippett is another one of those names that has garnered interest with certain NHL teams. No one wants to be the first to make a trade so early in the season. However, Tippett’s name has come up and more and more, the chances of a trade before American Thanksgiving is increasing. Does a trade involve Tippett? It depends on who you ask.

Right now, teams are interested more in how Tippett is being deployed. If he is not getting the minutes, they are going to call more often. Tippett has a long-term deal that is friendly to bottom lines. This is a player who has topped 30 goals twice in his young career. Philadelphia does have Matvei Michkov, Bobby Brink, Tyson Forrester, and Travis Konecny too. Philadelphia has several areas to improve on.

Could a trade make sense? Yes. Is anything imminent. Certainly not!

Sharks Fishing For Young Defensemen

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: It is no secret that the San Jose Sharks have plenty of front-end young talent. The defense has plenty of players on expiring contracts. Yes, that means the search for younger defensemen is on. Nick Leddy, Marco Ferraro, John Klingberg, Vincent Desharnais, and Timothy Lilejegren are very much potential trade deadline bait.

With a young goaltender sealed up and young forwards, it is the next logical step. The problem may be getting there since other teams know this.

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Oilers, and much more

Many options here are at the taking. Several of these players have not asked for a trade but know what is next. Their time is decreasing in San Jose. Moves are inevitable. Since last season, those rumors have only become louder.

At some point, the first domino will fall and then others will as well.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.