NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Devils, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Jets

Canes PR: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was recalled from the AHL after a conditioning stint. He’s been out with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Connor Brown remains out. Coach Sheldon Keefe said that he’s doing better, and if he keeps progressing, he won’t be out much longer. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster is going to miss a “few games,” according to coach Rick Tocchet. Tocchet did say that he’ll be “evaluated later,” and didn’t put a ‘day-to-day’ on it, which gave the sense that he might be out a little longer.

Adam Kimelman: Foerster suffered a lower-body injury by blocking a shot on Saturday.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers forward Sean Couturier returned to the lineup after missing one game due to an upper-body injury.

Adam Kimelman: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev was discharged from a Philadelphia hospital on Sunday. He was stretchered off the ice on Saturday after a collision with Matvei Michkov.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube after the game on Saturday.

“He’s moving and I think he’ll be all right, but he’s getting some tests done right now, so we’ll know more in a little while.”

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Quinn Hughes returned to practice yesterday.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Noah Hanifin could return on Tuesday. If he does, the plan is for Jeremy Lauzon to remain in the lineup and Ben Hutton to come out.

Danielle Bain: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry is progressing, and there is hope that he will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Jets were off yesterday and will skate this morning. That will determine if he’s ready or not.

