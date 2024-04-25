NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Stars, Panthers, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce will miss the rest of the first round with a lower-body injury according to coach Rob Brind’Amour.

Brind’Amour added: “He’s a big part of what we’re doing, so that’s a big blow.”

Forward Jesper Fast will also miss Game 3. He hasn’t practiced since being injured in their final regular season game.

Taylor Baird of NHL.com: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa both left last night’s game in the third period. Coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update after the game.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Ryan Lomberg is a possibility for tonight after missing Game 2 because of an illness.

Maurice added: “You’ve got to be symptom free before we let you back in our room. He’s not here morning, but he can bribe his way onto the plane maybe.”

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Maurice said that forward Sam Bennett will be out for at least a week and will definitely miss their next two games. He isn’t traveling to Tampa. It is better news than they expected. Since it is an upper-body injury, he’ll be able to continue to skate.

George Richards: Panthers coach Maurice on Bennett: “We came to the rink fearing it could be something sinister, something more long-term. We got great news. It’s kind of like getting a phone call saying your car was in an accident. Then, you find out it’s just a fender-bender. You’re OK with that.”

Joshua Clipperton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander missed his third consecutive playoff game with an undisclosed injury.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.