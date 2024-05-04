NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Top 50 NHL Free Agents

The Los Angeles Kings need to extend Quinton Byfield and they’ll look at the goalie market
The Fourth Period: The Los Angeles Kings will have around $20.9 million in projected salary cap space so they do have some flexibility.
Quinton Byfield is a pending RFA and needs a new deal and it could be costly. It would be lower if they do a bridge deal.
GM Rob Blake will take a look at the goaltender market. He tried to acquire Linus Ullmark at the deadline and Juuse Saros the year before. Both goalies have a year left on their deals.
Kings current goalies are both pending UFAs – Cam Talbot and David Rittich. Forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Matt Roy are also UFAs. Roy’s agent said before the trade deadline that contract talks were put on hold until after the season. There were preliminary talks between the Kings and Arvidsson and they could pick up again soon.
The top 50 NHL free agents
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Ranking the top 50 pending unrestricted free agents that could be available when free agency opens on July 1st.
1. Sam Reinhart – RW – Florida Panthers
2. Jake Guentzel – LW – Carolina Hurricanes
3. Steven Stamkos – LW/C – Tampa Bay Lightning
4. Patrick Kane – RW – Detroit Red Wings
5. Joe Pavelski – RW – Dallas Stars
6. Brady Skjei – LD – Carolina Hurricanes
7. Jonathan Marchessault – RW – Vegas Golden Knights
8. Elias Lindholm – C/RW – Vancouver Canucks
9. Brandon Montour – RD – Florida Panthers
10. Matt Duchene – C/RW – Dallas Stars
11. Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings
12. Brett Pesce – RD – Carolina Hurricanes
13. Teuvo Teravainen – LW – Carolina Hurricanes
14. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
15. Nikita Zadorov – LD – Vancouver Canucks
16. Chandler Stephenson – C – Vegas Golden Knights
17. Tyler Toffoli – RW – Winnipeg Jets
18. Jonathan Drouin – LW – Colorado Avalanche
19. Max Domi – RW – Toronto Maple Leafs
20. Sean Walker – RD – Colorado Avalanche
21. Oliver Ekman-Larsson – LD – Florida Panthers
22. Dakota Joshua – LW – Vancouver Canucks
23. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Florida Panthers
24. Jalen Chatfield – RD – Carolina Hurricanes
25. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Boston Bruins
26. Alexandre Carrier – RD – Nashville Predators
27. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – Detroit Red Wings
28. Sean Monahan – C – Winnipeg Jets
29. Anthony Duclair – LW – Tampa Bay Lightning
30. Yakov Trenin – LW/C – Colorado Avalanche
31. Alex Nedeljkovic – G – Pittsburgh Penguins
32. David Perron – RW – Detroit Red Wings
33. Viktor Arvidsson – RW – Los Angeles Kings
34. Brenden Dillon – LD – Winnipeg Jets
35. Ian Cole – LD – Vancouver Canucks
36. Tyler Myers – RD – Vancouver Canucks
37. Jason Zucker – LW – Nashville Predators
38. Matt Dumba – RD – Tampa Bay Lightning
39. Alex Wennberg – C – New York Rangers
40. Dylan DeMelo – RD – Winnipeg Jets
41. Matt Grzelcyk – LD – Boston Bruins
42. Chris Tanev – RD – Dallas Stars
43. Erik Gustafsson – LD – New York Rangers
44. Daniel Sprong – RW – Detroit Red Wings
45. Kaapo Kahkonen – G – New Jersey Devils
46. Teddy Blueger – C – Vancouver Canucks
47. Jordan Martinook – LW – Carolina Hurricanes
48. Ilya Samsonov – G – Toronto Maple Leafs
49. T.J. Brodie – LD – Toronto Maple Leafs
50. Vincent Desharnais – RD – Edmonton Oilers