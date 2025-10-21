NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-BUF, PHI-SEA … Utah Looking to Copy Montreal

Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens – Buffalo Sabres game included the Boston Bruins (2), Buffalo Sabres (2), Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets (2), Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers (2), Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Philadelphia Flyers – Seattle Kraken game included the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Dallas Stars.

2025-26 NHL Calder Trophy Odds: Ivan Demidov Leads BetMGM’s Rookie of the Year Race

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: David Pagnotta talking with Jeff Marek about how the Utah Mammoth could look to follow the Montreal Canadiens salary structure when extending Logan Cooley and other core pieces.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnotta: “You know, Utah has looked at what the Montreal Canadiens, I think a few teams have, quite frankly, that are looking at what the Canadians have done with some of their top guys. And not necessarily from a limit perspective, but everyone’s going to take a smidge less, because we’re going to do this together, and we’re going to keep this unit together for an extended period of time.

So like you know, it started with Nick Suzuki, but obviously, there’s other talent out there, if it climbs over that figure, so be it. Noah Dodson comes in, prime example, 9.5 (million), making considerably more, but he took less as well. Lane Hutson taking less in order to stick around.

And at the, in the grand scheme of things, 150, 250 grand you’re saving per year on an AAV, but you get 10 guys doing that, that’s a decent amount of cap space to utilize moving forward.

NHL Rumors: No Urgency for Logan Cooley to Sign an Extension

I think Utah, in some manner, wants to kind of mimic that in their own form, and have certain guys that are going to be at the top. And if the bar is set with a guy like Logan Cooley, whom they anticipate being their primary weapon, and certainly him and his camp believe that he, he’s going to be one of their top guys consistently for years on end. How does that look, numbers-wise? And at the same time, do we have to make that type of commitment now versus four or five years from now?”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.