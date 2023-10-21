NHL News: One on Waivers, and Injury Updates From Around the League

On waivers

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets put forward Liam Foudy on waivers.

NHL Injury Notes

Buffalo Sabres: Goaltender Devon Levi and forward Zach Benson are day-to-day with lower-body injuries.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Zach Werenski off the IR.

Forward Jordan Dumais was activated off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned to Halifax of the QMJHL.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings Derek Lalonde said that forward Robby Fabbri will be out for another month.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak practiced in a regular jersey.

Victor Findlay: Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle was on the ice before practice. He suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday’s game.

Alex Daugherty of Penalty Box Radio: Nashville Predators forward Cody Glass left Thursday’s game in the first period.

Sources say it’s a knee injury and an MRI revealed it’s only a minor one. He may only be out for seven to 10 days.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forwards Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek and defenseman Colin Miller missed last night’s game. There could be an update on Miller today.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield skated yesterday morning but wasn’t ready to go last night. They’ll decide if he’s traveling to Buffalo or staying home.

Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Marc Staal will be out of the lineup for a significant amount of time after suffering an upper-body injury in a collision with Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele.

An initial timeline has him out four to six weeks, or 12 to 19 games.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could be ready to return to the lineup today.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari and defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice yesterday.