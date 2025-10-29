NHL News: Utah Mammoth Extend Logan Cooley

The Utah Mammoth and forward Logan Cooley have agreed on an eight-year, $80 million contract, carrying an annual average value of $10 million.

Many people thought this would be heavily based on signing bonuses, but Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong took a page out of Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s early playbook and made this a heavily front-loaded deal with no signing bonuses. It is the third-highest contract coming out of the entry level in NHL history.

8 x $10M AAV for Cooley. The contract does not include any signing bonus money. It’s heavily front-loaded but all salary. It’s the third-highest contract coming out of entry level in NHL history. https://t.co/UFjzKPJc7A — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2025

NHL Rumors: No Urgency for Logan Cooley to Sign an Extension

The #TusksUp signed F Logan Cooley to an 8 year $10M Cap Hit extension Yr 1: 13M

Yr 2-3: 11M

Yr 4: 10M

Yr 5: 7.8M

Yr 6: 8.2M

Yr 7: 8.5M

Yr 8: 10.5M All salary, no SB, Yr 5-8: 16 team no trade list Rep’d by Brian & Scott Bartlett @BartlettHockey https://t.co/IW7T9JxFbU — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 29, 2025

Right before the season started, there were reports out there that Cooley rejected an eight-year deal worth around $9.6 million a season. The player felt he was worth more and proved it with his play on the ice to begin the season. Cooley has 12 points (eight goals and four assists) in 11 games for the Utah Mammoth this season.

?NHL Thought of the Day ? Logan Cooley Gets Paid by Utah. “he as Cool as the other side of the pillow” #tusksup #nhl pic.twitter.com/mq9k50Wics — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) October 29, 2025

He is driving the offense alongside Dylan Guenther and J.J. Peterka. Both Peterka and Guenther are locked up long-term for the Mammoth. Guenther is in year one of an eight-year deal at $7.143 million a season. Meanwhile, Peterka is in the first year of a five-year contract at $7.7 million a season. This is a dynamic line for the Mammoth, and all three are only getting better.

NHL Rumors: Logan Cooley Turns Down $77 million From the Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley via press release: “I’m excited to sign an eight-year extension with the Mammoth. Choosing to play with this group of teammates was the easiest part of this decision, and living in Utah has been amazing since day one,” said Logan Cooley, center for the Utah Mammoth. “We have an opportunity to do something special here thanks to the incredible people in the organization.”

Ryan Smith owner of the Utah Mammoth: “Logan is elite in every sense of the word,” Ryan Smith said.“He’s one of the most exciting young players in the league. He is part of an incredible core of young players that will have a major impact on the future of this franchise.”

GM Bill Armstrong on Cooley: “We are thrilled to sign Logan and have him with us in Utah for the next eight years,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth.

NHL Rumors: Cooley, Holloway, McMann, Hart, Sherwood, and Andersson

The third overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft continues to deliver for this franchise, whether it was the former Arizona Coyotes or the Utah Mammoth. He has recorded 121 points (53 goals and 68 assists) in 168 games with the franchise. Each year, his numbers only go up. Last year, he set career highs in points with 65, goals with 25, and assists with 40.

Logan Cooley reached the $6.8M level last season, which was an improvement over 23/24. At the same time, his total Contribution has already reached $8M In the 25/26, his pace and level are still extremely high. Of course, it will become lower, but already this season looks like… https://t.co/MvWHikYDqW pic.twitter.com/1IeUfjRXu9 — Benchrates (@benchrates) October 29, 2025

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.