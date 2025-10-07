NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Oilers, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Sens, Flyers, Capitals, and Jets

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Owen Power is progressing and on schedule. Power and forward Jordan Greenway skated yesterday. Greenway won’t be ready for their season opener on Thursday.

It’s looking like Zach Benson and Mattias Samuelsson should be ready for Thursday.

Bill Hoppe: Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, defenseman Michael Kesselring, and forward Greenway will miss their season opener.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames coach Erik Huska said that forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Martin Pospisil won’t be ready for their season opener. Both are short-term injuries, though.

Calgary Flames: Huberdeau and Pospisil have been placed on the IR.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic (lower-body) isn’t expected to be ready for their season opener tonight.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Mattias Janmark was placed on the IR.

Jason Gregor: Oilers defenseman Jake Walman had a setback and likely won’t be ready for their season opener.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce didn’t practice.

New York Islanders: Goaltender Semyon Varlamov skated yesterday on his own, and there is still no timeline on his return. Forward Pierre Engvall also skated on his own and will meet with his doctor next week. Forward Calum Ritchie is out with a minor injury and will skate in the next couple of days.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forwards J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin will be ready for their home opener.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson and defenseman Tyler Kleven were on the ice for 45 minutes yesterday morning. They don’t know if either will be ready for Thursday’s opener.

Bruce Garrioch: Batherson and Klevin were placed on the IR.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was on the ice as he continues to do rehab work.

Locked on Flyers Podcast: Flyers defenseman Cam York has a lower-body issue and is day-to-day.

Washington Capitals: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they’re still evaluating defensemen Matt Roy (upper-body) and Dylan McIlrath (lower-body).

Bailey Johnson: Roy was not put on the IR but McIlrath was.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti is week-to-week with an ankle injury.

