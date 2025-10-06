NHL News: Connor McDavid Extends with the Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers and captain Connor McDavid have agreed to a new two-year contract worth $25 million, carrying an AAV of $12.5 million.

THE CAPTAIN The #Oilers have signed forward Connor McDavid to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $12.5 million! pic.twitter.com/UYpGe4NKkx — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 6, 2025

After months of speculation, rumors, and innuendos, McDavid ultimately stays in Edmonton, where he always wanted to be. As many have reported, the process was quick once McDavid decided to re-sign with the club. The phone call would last longer than five minutes because Oilers management was going to give him whatever he wanted to stay.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Know Where Connor McDavid Stands

The hard part was finding a balance between what was fair market value for Connor McDavid on an AAV, so it allowed the Oilers to add players to build around, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Darnell Nurse, as they look to go back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season and complete the job.

But this was a long process involving McDavid, his family, his agent, Jeff Jackson, the CEO of Hockey Operations, and General Manager Stan Bowman. Only Connor McDavid knew what he really wanted to do.

But there was always confidence from the Edmonton Oilers front office. Every time Bowman and Jackson spoke, they were calm and collected. The same went for McDavid, as he addressed his future not only at the end of last season, but also during Team Canada’s Orientation Camp and the start of Oilers training camp.

The best player in the world sacrifices $12.6M over the next two seasons to (hopefully) finally win his first Stanley Cup. A truly unbelievable bargain. pic.twitter.com/wTXoypfwr9 — dom (@domluszczyszyn) October 6, 2025

As McDavid emphasized, this was a significant decision because it would determine the next four to nine years of his life. That does not come overnight. However, many thought he would sign before training, similar to Draisaitl last year. However, given that McDavid didn’t want his contract to be a distraction, the fact that it is done before the start of the regular season means people can breathe a little in Edmonton.

NHL Rumors: Status Quo for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers

It is a little shocking to see him take less than Kirill Kaprizov, McDavid wants to win the Stanley Cup and he knows asking for 20 percent of the cap, the Oilers can’t ultimately field a competitive team.

In 712 regular-season games with the Edmonton Oilers, McDavid has recorded 1082 points (361 goals and 721 assists). Last year, McDavid recorded another 100-point season with 26 goals and 74 assists in just 67 games, missing time due to injury. After being selected first overall by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft, he has been regarded as one of the best players in the NHL and a game-changer due to his speed and skill.

McDavid has five Art Ross Trophies, three Hart Trophies as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, one Rocket Richard Trophy, and four Ted Lindsay Awards as the Best Player in the game, as voted by the Players. That is just the regular season. In the 150 playoff games, McDavid has recorded 150 points (44 goals and 106 assists).

NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov

During the Oilers first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, he finished with 42 points (eight goals and 34 assists) in 25 games; only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux had more points in one postseason, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last year, in 22 playoff games, McDavid finished with 33 points (seven goals and 26 assists) as the team lost for the second straight year to the Florida Panthers.

While it may have taken longer than some thought, the captain is back with the Oilers as he looks to bring a Stanley Cup back to the city of Edmonton.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.