NHL Rumors: Utah Mammoth, and the Edmonton Oilers

Logan Cooley rejects a big extension offer from the Utah Mammoth

Frank Seravalli: Sources have said that the Utah Mammoth made a contract extension offer to forward Logan Cooley. Cooley rejected an eight-year offer of $77 million, a $9.6 million salary cap hit.

Connor McDavid likely won’t have an extension done before the season starts

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston has Connor McDavid probably not signing a contract extension before the start of the season.

Johnston: “You know, I still land on him, probably not signing. But I obviously, I can’t come out if I believed he, if I knew he wasn’t signing, I would have reported that, and we would have not, not had the last seven minutes of conversation.

So, I mean, I still lean on him, taking more time is my feel for how it’s going to go. But, you know, I don’t know for sure. All I can tell you is, I know he hasn’t made up his mind, one, one way or another as of Sunday night. And you know, hopefully he enjoyed the Jays game too, and he’s in some good, good spirits, and, you know …

Julian McKenzie: “Do you really think he can’t prepare for this season? (think that is what McKenzie asked)

Johnston: “We’ll have to see, yeah. I mean, I think everyone’s brain should be there now, though. Like, I, it’s funny, I don’t know how people think. Like, I was surprised when there’s all these tweets going around it, he’s signing on this day, and I feel like there’s been, like, three versions of that already. I heard someone was saying, like, September 5th is the day and, like, it didn’t happen.

Like, this isn’t, this isn’t all Galaxy brain. Like, it actually is as simple as what he said. And obviously, he’s working through his process. But I know, quite literally, other players in kind of at his level, like it is, it’s basically a phone call, probably an hour or two of legal work, and then the contract’s done. So it literally can be done on a dime once he’s ready to do it, and he’s not ready to do it yet.

But that could change, and then it’s announced, and then everyone moves on, and it wasn’t all planned six weeks ago, when the moon was shining this way, and after, you know, the Jays had gone up 2-0, in the ALDS. I doubt, like, you know, everyone’s trying to act like, like, all these, like, weird things have to be in place. I think it’s, it’s literally as simple as is the guy ready to do it or not. And he’s not, as of now, but that could change.

