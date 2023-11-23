NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Canes, Blackhawks, Avs, Flyers, Penguins, Lightning and more

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn could start practicing with the team in the next few weeks. He had surgery in late June and was on a six-month timeline.

Tom Gulitti: Quinn: “When I got the surgery, my surgeon said, ‘We’ll try to get you back playing by January. So, in my head, I think I’m right on line with that.”

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary missed last night’s game as he’s a “little banged up right now” according to coach Ryan Huska.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left after the first period as something felt a little off. Coach Rod Brind’Amour added: “Nothing serious, but we didn’t want to take a chance.”

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall didn’t travel with the team to Columbus.

Brian Hedger : Hall remained in Chicago to have an issue evaluated.

: Hall remained in Chicago to have an issue evaluated. Ben Pope: This is Hall’s fourth injury this season.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard missed last night’s game as he’s away from the team for personal reasons.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier missed last night’s game with an illness.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov missed last night’s game but he has been skating and he might be able to return on Friday for their game against the Jets.

George Richards: Panthers coach Paul Maurice yesterday before their game: “He is getting better,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “He is possible for Winnipeg (on Friday). He will not play tonight, but there is a possibility he plays against Winnipeg. This will all be medical. … If he is at a percentage we don’t like, then we will just wait until he is right to go back. If he does go back, he is going back at 100 percent.”

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin (upper-body) skated on his own yesterday.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Marc Staal returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with two broken ribs.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen practiced in a regular jersey. He’s been out all season with a lower-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury that he suffered from a slew foot from Canucks forward Nils Hoglander.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that “there’s a really good chance” that goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy returns during their road trip.

The Lightning play on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.