NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Canes, Blackhawks, Avs, Flyers, Penguins, Lightning and more

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn could start practicing with the team in the next few weeks. He had surgery in late June and was on a six-month timeline.
- Tom Gulitti: Quinn: “When I got the surgery, my surgeon said, ‘We’ll try to get you back playing by January. So, in my head, I think I’m right on line with that.”
Eric Francis: Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary missed last night’s game as he’s a “little banged up right now” according to coach Ryan Huska.
Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left after the first period as something felt a little off. Coach Rod Brind’Amour added: “Nothing serious, but we didn’t want to take a chance.”
Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall didn’t travel with the team to Columbus.
- Brian Hedger: Hall remained in Chicago to have an issue evaluated.
- Ben Pope: This is Hall’s fourth injury this season.
Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard missed last night’s game as he’s away from the team for personal reasons.
CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier missed last night’s game with an illness.
Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov missed last night’s game but he has been skating and he might be able to return on Friday for their game against the Jets.
- George Richards: Panthers coach Paul Maurice yesterday before their game: “He is getting better,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “He is possible for Winnipeg (on Friday). He will not play tonight, but there is a possibility he plays against Winnipeg. This will all be medical. … If he is at a percentage we don’t like, then we will just wait until he is right to go back. If he does go back, he is going back at 100 percent.”
Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin (upper-body) skated on his own yesterday.
Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Marc Staal returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with two broken ribs.
Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen practiced in a regular jersey. He’s been out all season with a lower-body injury.
Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury that he suffered from a slew foot from Canucks forward Nils Hoglander.
Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that “there’s a really good chance” that goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy returns during their road trip.
The Lightning play on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.