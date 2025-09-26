NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Rangers, Kraken, Lightning, Caps and More

Bille Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jiri Kulich tweaked a muscle, but he likely won’t miss more than a day or two.

Michael Augello: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen practiced yesterday, and the hope is he can get through a few more practices and get into an exhibition game.

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jaccob Slavin (soreness) practiced for the first time this training camp. He’s been skating on his own as a precaution. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov tweaked something and was held out of practice yesterday.

Dallas Stars: Forward Jamie Benn suffered a collapsed lung during Tuesday’s game and will require surgery. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks and is expected to make a full recovery.

Jordan McPherson: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov left practice with a right leg injury. Coach Paul Maurice said that they should know more today.

NHL.com: Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach was in the lineup last night. It was his first game since last February after he had knee surgery.

Ethan Sears: New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Forward Daylan Kuefler is out with an upper-body injury, and they won’t know a time frame until the swelling goes down.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forwards Artemi Panarin and Justin Dowling, both out with lower-body injuries, skated on their own yesterday.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere said that defenseman Ethan Samson is out for six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury. Defensemen Oliver Bonk, and forwards Karsen Dorwart and Lane Pederson are all day-to-day.

NHL.com: Seattle Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko might miss the start of the season after taking a slash to the hand during Wednesday’s game. Forwards Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann, and Brandon Montour are all day-to-day.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that they are expecting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to return to practice on Monday. Cooper added that Vasilevskiy is still on track to be ready for their season opener on October 9th.

Eduardo A. Encina: Lightning forwards Brayden Point and Pontus Holmberg didn’t practice yesterday.

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander suffered a lower-body injury on Wednesday night.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) skated on his own yesterday morning. Coach Spencer Carbery hopes that Ovechkin can practice before the end of the week and get into a home and away preseason game.

