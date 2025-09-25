NHL Rumors: Dallas Would Be Dreaming of Someone Like Brady Tkachuk, and They Wouldn’t Be Alone

The Dallas Stars would like to add toughness to their lineup … Brady Tkachuk would be ideal

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill would like

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “You know, it’s funny, you mentioned Sam Bennett earlier. And I think that, like, that’s exactly what Jim Nill has been looking for for a long time.”

Greg Wyshynski: “Yeah.”

Marek: “Like, he’s been looking for either a Sam Bennett or someone like Sam Bennett.

Like, I think that if, if ever, like Ottawa Senators fans, I don’t think this is happening right now. So just like everybody, calm down. But if Brady Tkachuk was ever available, I know there’s always a noise about Rangers, Dallas is the team. I think they move heaven, I think they move heaven and earth for someone like Brady Tkachuk. These types of players is what Dallas is looking for.

NHL Injuries: Stars, Rangers, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Mammoth, Golden Knights, and Capitals and More

Look, like they try to get even just on a, in a minor key, you know, how long did Jim Nill try to get Mathieu Olivier from the Columbus Blue Jackets? Like, this is a team that wants tougher, more robust hockey players in this lineup.”

Wyshynski: “Yeah, cause the toughest guy in their lineup, Jamie Benn, can’t really do much anymore, but…”

Marek: “And that, and there’s the other thing too. Like, do you want to go long-term on players where skating is not the big accent?”

Wyshynski: “If Brady Tkachuk ever became available, Doug Armstrong is like throwing the Budweiser Clydesdales…”

Marek: “Alex Steen. Alex Steen by then, by the way.”

Whshynski: “Oh, Alex Steen then, you’re right.”

NHL Rumors: Which Pending Free Agents Could Be Traded from the Seattle Kraken?

Marek: “Won’t be Doug Armstrong.”

Wyshynski: “Right.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.