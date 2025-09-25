NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Edmonton Oilers

The LA Kings and Adrian Kempe are not close to an extension

Dennis Bernstein: A source that is close to contract talks between the Los Angeles Kings and Adrian Kempe said that they are not close and that there is lots of work to be done.

Austin Stanovich: “I wonder if there is an element of waiting for the first domino to fall for some of these 2026 UFAs. Don’t want to be the guy who sets the market.”

B/R Open Ice: After extending forward Vasily Podkolzin, Frank Seravalli says the Edmonton Oilers are also trying to extend defenseman Jake Walman to a long-term deal.

“Now, here’s the thing with Edmonton. Yes, they continue to work away on the Connor McDavid deal. Yes, I think meetings are going on between McDavid and Edmonson brass. Although they haven’t gotten to talking numbers and they don’t seem incredibly motivated to do so yet. I think these next two weeks until puck drop, two weeks from tonight, is going to be incredibly significant for the Oilers in terms of getting McDavid signed.

But that’s not the only thing that Stan Bowman and company are working on. I’m told that they’ve made progress on an extension with defenseman Jake Walman.

You remember one of the centerpiece acquisitions for the Edmonton Oilers last season. I thought a guy who stepped in and helped change the look of Edmonton’s back end and was a very valuable contributor to them on their run to a second straight Stanley Cup final.

I believe they’ve been centered on a long-term deal between Waldman and the Oilers. We’ll see what that number comes in at when it does get done. But something to keep an eye on as the Oilers and Walman continue their discussions.

