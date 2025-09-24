NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Sabres, Red Wings, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Sharks, Blues, Leafs, Canucks, and Capitals

NHL Injury updates, including Rangers Artemi Panarin is day-to-day. Capitals Alex Ovechkin back on the ice. Sabres Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hasn't practiced yet.
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) checks New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

NHL.com: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch (undisclosed) practiced with the non-playing group yesterday. He hasn’t been practicing with the team.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hasn’t practiced with the team yet because of a lower-body injury.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward James van Riemsdyk hasn’t started skating yet.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen is weeks away from returning from a groin injury.

Amanda Stein: Devils defenseman Seamus Casey tweaked something that kept him out of Sunday’s game, but he is expected to play later this week.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He skated on his own yesterday.

Alex Adams: Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven didn’t practice yesterday after leaving Sunday’s game early.

Julian McKenzie: Senators defenseman Nick Jensen skated with some of the team yesterday.

  • Claire Hanna: Jensen: “Hip feels great, no pain. I’m trying to push it as much as I can.” He added there is no timeline for his return.

Claire Hanna: Senators forward Drake Batherson left practice early, with coach Travis Green not having an update, and he wasn’t sure what happened, ‘pulled something.’

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster practiced in a regular jersey for the first time in camp.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks coach David Warsofsky said that defenseman John Klingberg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and that it’s not related to his hips.

Sheng Peng: Sharks forward Colin White is out for a couple of weeks with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Mario Ferraro left practice early for an appointment.

NHL.com: St. Louis Blues forward Milan Lucic (on a PTO) left practice with an undisclosed injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will take a leave of absence to deal with a family matter, and there is no timetable for his return.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland is dealing with a minor issue and won’t play tonight. If it were a regular season game, he would.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Sammi Silber: Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary got rid of his no-contact jersey for practice yesterday.

  • Tom Gulitti: Fehervary is coming off of meniscus surgery. Forward Justin Sourdiff (illness) also shed his no-contact jersey. They’d been wearing no-contact jerseys since last week.

