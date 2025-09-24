NHL Injuries: Sabres, Red Wings, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Sharks, Blues, Leafs, Canucks, and Capitals

NHL.com: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch (undisclosed) practiced with the non-playing group yesterday. He hasn’t been practicing with the team.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hasn’t practiced with the team yet because of a lower-body injury.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward James van Riemsdyk hasn’t started skating yet.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen is weeks away from returning from a groin injury.

Amanda Stein: Devils defenseman Seamus Casey tweaked something that kept him out of Sunday’s game, but he is expected to play later this week.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He skated on his own yesterday.

Alex Adams: Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven didn’t practice yesterday after leaving Sunday’s game early.

Julian McKenzie: Senators defenseman Nick Jensen skated with some of the team yesterday.

Claire Hanna: Jensen: “Hip feels great, no pain. I’m trying to push it as much as I can.” He added there is no timeline for his return.

Claire Hanna: Senators forward Drake Batherson left practice early, with coach Travis Green not having an update, and he wasn’t sure what happened, ‘pulled something.’

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster practiced in a regular jersey for the first time in camp.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks coach David Warsofsky said that defenseman John Klingberg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and that it’s not related to his hips.

Sheng Peng: Sharks forward Colin White is out for a couple of weeks with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Mario Ferraro left practice early for an appointment.

NHL.com: St. Louis Blues forward Milan Lucic (on a PTO) left practice with an undisclosed injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will take a leave of absence to deal with a family matter, and there is no timetable for his return.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland is dealing with a minor issue and won’t play tonight. If it were a regular season game, he would.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Sammi Silber: Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary got rid of his no-contact jersey for practice yesterday.

Tom Gulitti: Fehervary is coming off of meniscus surgery. Forward Justin Sourdiff (illness) also shed his no-contact jersey. They’d been wearing no-contact jerseys since last week.

