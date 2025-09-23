NHL Rumors: Could Evgeni Malkin, and Others Be on the Move This Season?

Evgeni Malkin Trade Will Be Surprising But Less Surprising Than a Sidney Crosby Trade

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal on Monday and was asked about the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the recent comments from Evgeni Malkin, he was asked if Malkin could be a player on the move this season.

Host: “Dave, you know, all summer and even the first couple weeks here of camp, everybody making such a big deal about Sidney Crosby and the potential with the Montreal Canadiens. However, what about Malkin? Is there anything there with Malkin and the potential of the move?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think it’s the same boat. I think they’re in the same situation. You know? I know he said last week that he’s open to playing next season, depending on how he feels. He hasn’t closed the door on it, and he hasn’t closed the door and sticking with Penguins. At the same time, he also kind of acknowledged that if there’s a trade, maybe I’ll consider it.

He’s kind of keeping all the options open to him. Although I would just be surprised if neither of the two guys Crosby, especially, because he’s obviously the primary, but if neither of those guys are moved or Kris Letang, for that matter, I think those three and Gino said this as well, are Penguins for life. Like they want to to wrap their careers up with them, and even though I know we all get caught up in the in the rebuild scenario. And yeah, moving those guys would bring in a decent haul in terms of being able to stock up the cupboard a little bit, but these guys are all Hall of Famers, and they’ve all earned the decision. It’s going to be their call.

I’m sure teams are going to continue to ask and poke around and hey, is this guy available? If he is, give us a call. Hey, just a quick reminder or in February, where are we on this scenario? I just don’t see it playing out. The other thing, too, is the Penguins have a bunch of other assets that they’re willing to move still and that are going to continue to have those conversations all the way up to the trade deadline, involving guys like Erik Karlsson and Noel Acciari and Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Ryan Graves and so on and so on and so on.

They have a lot of pieces that they’re willing to move because of the rebuild that they’re in, and given where they’re at and the likelihood that they’re going to be a bottom feeder team, well, that first overall pick is up for grabs, and if they get that first overall pick, if they win the lottery don’t you want Sid to be there to kind of push Gavin McKenna along for the first year of his career, kind of like Mario did to him.

So I think at least this season for Sid, I’d be very surprised. For Geno, maybe little bit less because of what he said last week, but overall, I’d be pretty surprised if either of those two guys have moved this season.”

