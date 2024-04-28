NHL Injuries: Stars, Predators, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Capitals, and Jets

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa hasn’t practiced or taken part in any team skates. It doesn’t seem like he’ll be returning anytime soon.

Paul Skrbina: Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

This hit from Dakota Joshua has been downgraded from a major to a minor. Spencer Stastney left the game after being hit in the head. pic.twitter.com/708oSql9JO — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) April 26, 2024

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev returned to the lineup.

Gabby Shirley: It’s been 80 days since Sergachev fractured his fibula and tibia.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on forward Bobby McMann: “He’s progressing well. We’ll start to see him back on the ice here soon. In terms of his availability in the series, that’s yet to be determined, but I know he’s been feeling a lot better”

Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews didn’t play in the third after doctors pulled him from the game after the second period according to Keefe.

“It’s all related to the illness he’s been dealing with. He’s been giving us everything that he has. Ultimately the doctors pulled him.”

William Nylander returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with an undisclosed injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin and Nick Jensen practiced yesterday in a regular jersey.

Capitals defenseman Spencer Carbery: “They’ve been out so long now that it’s just if they’re able go tomorrow, great, and we’ll get them right back in there. If they can’t, it will be status quo.”

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk will miss today’s game with an upper-body injury.

TNT panel all said the Rempe hit was clean. It’s pretty clear Rempe is being targeted by the Refs. #NYR pic.twitter.com/Vq95M9ASve — David ? (@DaveyUpper) April 27, 2024

Tracey Myers: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that defenseman Brenden Dillon is day-to-day: “We know the gash was there, but our doctors did a fantastic job of stitching him up and there’s no damage and that’s the most important thing.”